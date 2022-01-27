The provincial government’s “…Is Not Yes” campaign is relaunching to help make campuses safer.

The campaign is designed to foster a culture of consent, teaching students about sexual violence and what to do if they or someone they know becomes a victim.

It will continue through the month to coincide with campus orientations. The province says campaign materials have been shared with student and faculty organizations at all 25 public post-secondary institutions across B.C. and at private colleges and universities.

Safer Campuses for Everyone has also been launched as a new resource in the campaign. It provides information on a variety of topics including:

the meaning and impact of sexualized violence;

the importance of consent in all relationships;

how to intervene to prevent sexualized violence; and

how to support people who have experienced sexualized violence.

The campaign and courses are designed to give support to post-secondary students, according to Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Grace Lore.

“We want all post-secondary students, especially new students, to feel empowered and supported on campus, whether they’re attending classes in-person or virtually,” said Lore. “This campaign will increase awareness and understanding of consent, which fosters safe and inclusive spaces within the post-secondary community.”

Executive Director of Ending Violence Association of BC says those who identify as women are most likely to be assaulted.

“Unwanted sexualized behaviours range from sexual jokes, inappropriate sexual comments and touching to sex without consent,” said Ninu Kang. “Those who identify as women are at the highest risk to be sexually assaulted during their time of post-secondary education than at any other time in their lives.”

Advertisements will be running on digital platforms. The province says the program will open conversations that need to happen on campuses.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, contact VictimLinkBC, a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across B.C. and the Yukon 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling or texting 1 800 563-0808 or sending an email to VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca.

Local police may also be called or 911.