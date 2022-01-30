The “Freedom Convoy” has been a story to watch over the past couple of weeks. The convoys have been put together in protest of the recent federal legislation that effectively stops unvaccinated transport truck drivers from being able to cross the border.

The idea for a convoy of those transport truck drivers heading to Ottawa to protest the new legislation was hatched and the idea garnered a lot of attention and support. While many are affected by the trucking legislation, many others supported the convoy as a vehicle of showing opposition to all vaccination mandates and COVID-related restrictions.

While not all supporters of the issue could make the journey all the way to Ottawa to show their support, another “mini” convoy became in the works for those on the Island. This shorter convoy left from Campbell River on Saturday morning, making its way to the Victoria legislature for a noon rally.

We were able to speak to a protester who rode in the convoy and attended the event. The protester would like to remain anonymous, so we’ll be referring to her as Olivia. Olivia had a personal connection to the issue with truck drivers in her family.

That connection lead Olivia to join the convoy. She and her friend’s mother hopped into the convoy just north of Duncan and they made their way down to Victoria.

“As we were making our way, we encountered unmarked cars who were not a part of the convoy who were honking and waving continuously in both north and southbound lanes,” says Olivia. “Everywhere from Duncan to Downtown Victoria there were pockets of people lining the highway, standing at the end of their driveways, parking lots, side of the road, overpasses, it was remarkable to see the amounts of people who took the time out of their day to show support.”

The main hitch of the Victoria protests were the delays in traffic. However that isn’t out of the ordinary when thousands of people are flocking to any area at a specific time. The convoy itself was tens of kilometers long taking over an hour to completely make their way through a town. Southbound traffic was saw an effect from the convoy throughout most of the afternoon.

Olivia says her jaw dropped when they finally made it to the legislature building and saw the scale of the protest.

“It felt like the Olympics had come to Victoria, everyone was filled with positive energy, happily waving the Canadian flag, holding homemade signs, flashing peace signs, laughing and just taking in this historic day.” – Protester Olivia’s recounting of the day

Olivia says the crowd wasn’t just limited to those who are unvaccinated, but also attended by those who oppose the idea of a vaccine mandate as a whole.

“We saw people from every walk of life, kids, families, adults, seniors, both masked and unmasked, vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals from different races come together to protest their belief of ‘Freedom of Choice’ to do what is best for them and their family; total autonomy once again,” says Olivia. “After so much division from the mandates, it was the first time in over 2 years our country felt united, I got goosebumps.”

Unlike the protests in the nation’s capital, there were no headline incidents of misbehaviour at the Victoria rally. Included among those Ottawa infractions were protesters dancing on the tomb of the unknown soldier and putting signs and flags on a statue of Terry Fox. Olivia says she doesn’t feel that those incidents should be seen as a reflection of the protesters as a whole.

“What happened to the Terry Fox statue, and the grave of the unmarked soldier in Ottawa wasn’t cool,” says Olivia. “I don’t know anyone who would be okay with it. Protest peacefully all you want, but don’t touch monuments. It’s disheartening that a few bad apples can ruin an historic day that is meant to unify the people.”

Regardless of what side one falls on the issue, these convoys are a milestone moment in this pandemic era of Canadian history, now the country waits to see if anything will come of it. Olivia hopes their message was heard.

“This was not a bunch of crazy people with outlandish beliefs looking to cause trouble, these are every day Canadians who want to be heard and see the COVID restrictions and mandates in this Province and across Canada be lifted so we can get back to leading a normal life,” says Olivia. “They want to see our small businesses thrive once again, have children excel in school, visit their elderly family members in care homes, and see our health care system restored better than before […] After 2 years in a pandemic it’s time to start treating our citizens as individuals again rather than forcing one solution that doesn’t work for everyone.”