Erin O’Toole is out as the leader of the federal Conservative party.

Reports say the move comes after O’Toole was defeated in a leadership vote Wednesday afternoon.

The MP from Durham is said to have lost the vote in caucus by a vote of 73-45.

The Conservatives will now be required to choose an interim leader before ultimately deciding on a new leader for the third time since 2017.

***With files from Casey Kenny