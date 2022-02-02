Breaking: Federal Conservatives oust Erin O’Toole as party leader
Former federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. (erinotoole.ca)
Erin O’Toole is out as the leader of the federal Conservative party.
Reports say the move comes after O’Toole was defeated in a leadership vote Wednesday afternoon.
The MP from Durham is said to have lost the vote in caucus by a vote of 73-45.
The Conservatives will now be required to choose an interim leader before ultimately deciding on a new leader for the third time since 2017.
***With files from Casey Kenny