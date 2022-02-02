The fourth intake of British Columbia’s Work Experience Opportunities Grant is providing $2 million to help more residents gain job opportunities.

The grant was created in 2020 and gives non-profit organizations the chance to sign up to receive $5,000 for each eligible person taking part.

The participants will finish with 12 or 20 weeks of paid work experience this year through the program.

The grant is for eligible British Columbians receiving income or disability support or Indigenous people receiving similar assistance from the federal government.

“The Work Experience Opportunities Grant supports community social services agencies to play a vital role as we continue to move forward into economic recovery,” said Niki Sharma, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits. “By providing inclusive employment supports, we can remove barriers so that more people are able to participate in paid work experience opportunities.”

The deadline for non-profit organizations to apply for the grant is March 2.

The application is available here.

Over 250 organizations applied for last year’s grant with more than 900 participants.