Programs that address homelessness issues can apply for the recently-opened second intake for BC’s Strengthening Communities’ Services Program.

The Strengthening Communities’ Services Program gives local governments and First Nations additional capacity to support vulnerable people during the ongoing pandemic.

So far, 50 community-led projects have been funded, for services such as mental-health supports and temporary shelters.

“For two years, local governments have been on the front lines working to ensure vulnerable people have access to the critical supports they need to navigate this pandemic,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through this second intake, we’re committed to even more support for communities throughout the province, including those that are responding to extreme weather events such as a heat wave.”

“Supporting Port Hardy’s Vulnerable Population” program has received a grant for $110,000.