Paramedics - Photo supplied by Ambulance Paramedics of BC

One person is dead following a workplace fatality in Coombs.

Oceanside RCMP confirm that a crew was blocking a 62-foot long mobile home Wednesday afternoon, when one of the workers became trapped underneath.

Fire, ambulance, rcmp and an air ambulance responded. Paramedics performed first aid, but the man could not be revived.

Worksafe BC, the coroners office and RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.