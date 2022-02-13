Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says a deal has been struck that will see vehicles that are part of the Freedom Convoy leave residential areas.

Watson says the vehicles will depart Monday as part of the agreement with the president of the demonstration.

He has asked organizers of the anti-COVID-19 restriction protest to limit the perimeter of their demonstration to Wellington Street, between Elgin Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Convoy President Tamara Lich said in a letter to the mayor on Saturday that organizers are working to get “buy in” from the truckers.”

Watson says he will meet with the demonstrators if they follow through.

