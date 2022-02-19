Ottawa Police say 170 people have been arrested so far as part of the Freedom Convoy.

Police provided an update Saturday afternoon saying 47 more people were arrested during the day.

Officials say officers have been brought in from across the country to help clear the streets.

Police holding the line have issued a warning from a loudspeaker for demonstrators to move back.

Some people have moved back as after that request.

Police wouldn’t, however, commit to when the situation will be over but say they will be patrolling the streets until the end.

OPS say pepper spray has been used to help clear the protesters and all arrests that have been made will be reviewed to make sure proper processes were used.

The investigation is expected to continue for months to come.

***With files from Casey Kenny