A cyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding on the Island Highway.

Oceanside RCMP responded to a report on March 6 that a cyclist had been hit by a vehicle heading northbound near the Englishman River Crossing, about 2 kilometres south of exit 51 to Parksville.

The vehicle and its driver fled the scene and left the cyclist with serious injuries.

Highway 19 was closed while Air Ambulance arrived to transport the cyclist to the hospital. The man in his thirties is still in critical condition, according to police. Police investigations were carried out while the highway was closed.

The investigation is now being led by the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville with assistance from Oceanside RCMP, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Forensic Identification Service.

Police say many witnesses have been identified but they are looking for more information and any dashcam footage available from anyone in the area between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-133.