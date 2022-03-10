The provincial and federal governments are investing as much as $830 million to bring high-speed internet to more rural areas in British Columbia.

The province is hoping to have high-speed internet in every British Columbia community by 2027.

“Especially through the pandemic, more and more activity has been moving online, from school to meetings and work, and even social activities,” Rachel Blaney, the MP for North Island-Powell River said in a news release. “Many of our communities have not had equal access and quality. The move to more remote work has also created great opportunity for many of our communities, but we can’t take advantage of them if we don’t have professional connection speeds.”

The goal is also to have high-speed internet in 98 per cent of Canadian households by 2026 and have 100 per cent connected by 2030.

Up to $415 million is coming from both governments.

“We know how important connectivity is to every British Columbian to support our growing economy and ensure we are putting people first,” said Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare.