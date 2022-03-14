The province is looking to crack down on the increasing incidents of catalytic converter theft.

The converters are emission control devices that reduce pollutants in the exhaust of vehicles. They contain precious metals that have seen an increase in value when scrapped at recycling centres.

New legislation regulates the sale of converters not attached to an exhaust system. It requires recyclers to report each transaction to police on the date of sale, including information about the seller. The amendment was made to the Metal Dealers and Recyclers Regulation.

“These thefts create costs and consequences to the livelihoods of British Columbians and this change reduces the incentive to steal them in the first place,” says Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth.

ICBC says that catalytic converter thefts in the province have risen from only 89 in 2017 to just under 2,000 in 2021.