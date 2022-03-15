Rapid antigen tests available for 40 and older
Photo supplied by: Unsplash
People aged 40 and older can now pick up rapid antigen test kits from local pharmacies.
One kit containing five tests can be picked up every 28 days from participating pharmacies.
Individuals should get the kit when they are not showing symptoms to use at a future time.
To date, seven million tests have been shipped to pharmacy distributors.
B.C. is expected to receive four million more tests from the federal government in the coming weeks.