Travelling to and from Vancouver will stay a bit different with more staffing shortages expected on BC Ferries.

The ferry service announced Friday that changes to sailings made on Jan. 28 have been extended until June 22 on the Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay route.

The changes will also stay in place on the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale and Earls Cove to Saltery Bay routes.

Under the changes, the 10:40 p.m. sailing for Departure Bay will remain at 10:10 p.m. and the 6:35 p.m. will remain changed to 5:40 p.m.

The 10:10 p.m. for Horseshoe Bay will now be an 8:05 p.m. Different sailings will be added to the list for other weekends including holidays.

Sailings from Earls Cove to Saltery Bay will be changed from 2:30 p.m. onwards. Adjustments to sailings from Nanaimo to Gibsons will also stay in place.

The ferry company says sailings that are impacted will have bookings moved to the new times.

A full list can be found on the BC Ferries website.