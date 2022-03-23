Everyone aged 18 and older can now pick up COVID-19 tests for free through local pharmacies.

You can get a kit with five tests every 28 days.

Tests should be picked up when you are showing no symptoms to be used when you start feeling sick.

The provincial government is expecting 4.4 million more tests from the federal government in early April.

You will need your health number when picking up the kit.

However, if you’re picking up kits on someone’s behalf you will need the individual’s name and personal health number and date of birth.