The Rotary Cleanup event will run for its second year in a row, after starting due to trash found during the pandemic.

Five Rotary clubs in the Comox Valley, two in Campbell River and one in Port McNeill joined forces last year for the cleanup. In total, they removed over 10,000 kilograms of trash from the various areas, according to Comox Rotary Public Image director Hannah Rail.

She said action was needed, rather than just picture taking.

“I was thinking as everybody’s complaining about the masks ‘well why don’t we clean them up, why don’t we just pick them up,’” said Rail.

She added around 6,200 kilograms of trash was found in Port McNeill. The trash included things like refrigerators, washing machines, dog poop bags, cigarette butts and other things that were found in the cleanups.

The cleanup events will take place on Earth Day weekend this year on April 23 or 24. Clubs will be cleaning up in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Campbell River and the Puntledge River in the Comox Valley.

Residents can get involved by calling any of the clubs, or the captain who will put them in the best position to aid the volunteers.

“If you see us on the road, just give us a honk and a wave and make sure you give us some space,” said Rail. “Make sure everyone stays safe.”

Emails to the group to help out can be sent to info@comoxrotary.ca.