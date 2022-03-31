Computer scams continue to abound as a Sunshine Coast woman barely averted falling prey on March 26.

The resident called a number in a pop-up that had appeared on her screen. The pop-up said her computer had been hacked and to call a given phone number immediately.

The scammer she called purported to be her internet service provider and asked for money to fix her computer. She provided personal information as well as her credit card number to the scammer.

As soon as she hung up, she realized that it was likely fraudulent. Just in time, she called her bank to cancel her credit card and RCMP to report the incident.

RCMP are reminding BCers to be careful in the wake of the incident, telling residents looking to learn more about the latest common scams to visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Better Business Bureau’s websites.