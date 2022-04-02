Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. (Photo supplied by: SRD)

Residents of Kyuquot are being urged to take a self-guided high ground hike as a drill for tsunami preparedness.

The exercise is a part of tsunami preparedness week and is being added to a competition on April 10, according to the Strathcona Regional District.

The district says participants will need to hike to a tsunami-safe location. This could be at the Kyuquot Community Hall, Kyuquot Elementary School or another high ground location out of town.

A selfie must be taken when there, and then posted on social media using the @PreparedBC tag and other hashtags.

Preparedness kits, phone chargers, phone banks, solar-powered radios and backpacks will be up for grabs with the tags and hashtags.

The SRD says proof of residence will be required.

Full contest rules can be found here.