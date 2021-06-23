When Pigs Fly Radiothon | June 24th 6am to 6pm

Join 98.9 Jet FM and our sister station 99.7 2Day FM in Campbell River as we push to open the doors to Campbell River’s Qwalayu House (Pron: kwuh-lie-you).

This will be Campbell River’s Home Away From Home for Families who need to travel from the North Island for Maternal and Pediatric Health Care.

The foundation has taken great care to consult with families, community stakeholders, First Nations, and service providers in the region – in order to plan and design this home, and design the program to meet the unique needs of North Island Families.

June 24th. 6am to 6pm for The “When Pigs Fly Radiothon for Qwalayu House….because your support makes everything possible!

Sponsored by Rainforest Outdoor Living and Campbell River Dental Centre