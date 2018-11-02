COURTENAY, B.C- The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for assistance to locate Troy Hardy.

Hardy is wanted in connection with several offences including sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

Hardy is described as:

• five feet and eleven inches tall

• 41 years old

• Brown Hair

• Blue Eyes

• 190 pounds

• Tattoo of a pitbull and flames on his left arm

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hardy, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

Should anyone see Hardy, call 911 immediately and do not approach him. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.