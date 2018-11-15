Tax Savings For Minimum Wage Workers in Ontario
The Ford governments fall economic statement promises a tax cut for the province’s
minimum wage workers. Under the new Low-Income Families and Individuals or
LIFT tax people making less than 30-thousand dollars a year will no longer have
to pay Ontario personal income tax. And making good on a campaign promise
the province will allow booze to be sold from 9 am to 11 pm seven days a
week.
Gas Prices To Fall
Feel that extra jingle in your pockets? That’s the savings Canadians are
feeling at the gas pumps as the slump in crude oil prices has finally made its
way to gas stations. The price of crude has dropped more than 20 bucks a
barrel since October. That means drivers in Ontario are paying about 4 cents
less a litre. The average price across Canada is hovering at a buck
fourteen, the lowest its been since last February.
Former PC Leader Brown Takes Aim At Lisa MacLeod in New Book
More fallout from a new tell-all book from former provincial Conservative leader
Patrick Brown. This time it’s from cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod. In his
book, Brown says some party organizers thought MacLeod had made up her mental
health issues for public support. MacLeod calls Brown’s comments
disgusting and cruel. Yesterday it was Finance Minister Vic Fedeli in the
spotlight as Brown alleges that he had also been the subject of sexual
misconduct allegations.