Story by Kyle Christensen

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C-The rain will stop, the sun will come out, and the temperatures will drop.

After parts of Vancouver Island received significant rainfall, a cold weather system will blow through the area, sending the mercury south.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt MacDonald says these systems are not uncommon.

“We typically see these ridges of high pressure set up over the interior of the province, and what that does is it pushes all the cold air out from the interior, out to the coast. So, it’s nice and dry, but it’s a little on the cold side, so we’re definitely in store for a nice few sunny days.”

Rain records were previously passed on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast in recent days.

In the Comox Valley, temperatures are expected to drop to -7 next week. In Campbell River, the forecast is the same, while Port Hardy is expected to reach -3.