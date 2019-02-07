Overdose deaths continue to rise in B.C.

The latest figures from the B.C. Coroners Service show illicit drug overdose deaths rose to 14-hundred and 89 last year.

That’s three more than in 2017, but officials believe the figure will likely climb as they complete death investigations for last year. The opioid fentanyl is implicated in 86 per cent of the deaths and officials say the crisis isn’t slowing down despite significant efforts to combat it.

Not much change in the way people use marijuana in Canada

Statistics Canada says legalizing cannabis doesn’t seem to have much changed how many people use the drug.

Its latest survey finds about 15 per cent of respondents over 15 reported using pot in the last three months. The agency is monitoring use, prices and sales of pot in order to get a better picture of cannabis across the country.

Ruling to be made on status of accused Fredericton shooter

Fredericton judge is expected to announce Friday if the man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in August can be found criminally responsible for the crimes.

Matthew Raymond has been undergoing a 60-day psychiatric assessment. Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and previously told a judge there is evidence that would allow him to be “exonerated” immediately because of temporary insanity.

Mr. Sub going to the Supreme Court of Canada

The top court has agreed to hear the appeal of a class-action lawsuit representing Mr. Submarine franchisees against Maple Leaf Foods and Maple Leaf Consumer Foods.

The case revolves around a 2008 recall when Maple Leaf pulled about 200 products due to a deadly listeria outbreak caused by contamination at one of its plants and Mr. Sub franchisees had to deal with meat shortages.

Prime Minister Trudeau says all provinces will follow Canada Health Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will ensure that all provinces follow the Canada Health Act.

The PM made the commitment during a visit to Vaughan, Ontario as sweeping changes to that province’s health-care system are expected to be announced later this month by the governing Progressive Conservatives. The provincial NDP says leaked documents point to more privatization but Health Minister Christine Elliott has made assurances that the new system will not include two-tier care.