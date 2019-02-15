PORT ALICE, B.C. – The Port Alice Health Centre will be seeing changes come April 1st.

To that end, Island Health is hosting a community meeting for residents to find out more about what changes are coming, and how those changes will affect them.

“The meeting is designed to really be able to answer any questions and address any concerns and also be able to share information about the evolving services delivered to the community,” said Dermot Kelly, executive director for Island Health’s Geography 1.

“We’re also there to receive any questions.”

The planned changes aim to provide more community-based health supports, including home support, mental health and substance use support, a new adult day program, as well as a new community bathing program.

The village’s clinic hours will also change.

“We’re looking at a Monday to Friday 8:30 to 4:390 primary care centre availability, so being able to focus on primary care needs. Monday to Thursday, there will be access to physicians, mental health and substance use counsellor, as well as a social worker. Friday will be nurse, mental health, and substance use counsellor, as well as social work availability.”

“It’s the after-hours that there’s a little bit of change in the community, and that’s something we’re going to go over with the community on February 20th,” Kelly added.

With regards to the petition launched by the Port Alice Health Forum, Kelly said Island Health is aware of it, and they will be addressing the issues raised in the petition.

He said Island Health representatives will talk about the changes in the after-hours access to emergency care.

“What we want to do is take that information and the information we’ve been receiving on our websites regarding those questions and really be able to go through that with the community.”

The meeting will be held at the Port Alice Recreation Centre at 951 Marine Drive, and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 20th.