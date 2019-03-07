Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette C.C., C.M.M., C.O.M., C.Q., C.D. Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada Photo credit: Sgt Johanie Maheu, Rideau Hall © OSGG-BSGG, 2017

COMOX, B.C- Canada’s governor general is coming to the Comox Valley.

According to 19 Wing Comox, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada will be coming to the base on Monday morning.

She will review a guard of honour before meeting privately with Canadian Armed Forces members from 19 Wing and CFB Comox.

The event is not open to the public, though press will be in attendance to document the visit.