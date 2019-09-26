The road to the federal election rolls on

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says if he becomes Prime Minister on October 21st, Canadians will finally get the answers they deserve about the Liberal government’s involvement in SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution.

Meantime, Trudeau accused Scheer of fanning the “politics of fear” in Canada, linking Conservative policies to the impeachment drama unfolding in the U.S. and the Brexit turmoil in the UK. In B.C., Jagmeet Singh promised a New Democrat government would build half-a-million affordable homes across the country over the next decade and offer rental subsidies of up to five-thousand dollars each.

U.S. President Trump says impeachment investigation is “disgraceful”

American President Donald Trump says an impeachment investigation into a whistleblower complaint over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden is a terrible thing for the U.S.

Calling the Democrats disgraceful, Trump told reporters today’s hearings on the complaint should be stopped, possibly through the courts.

Air Canada’s chief financial officer says airline is better prepared for a potential recession

Air Canada’s chief financial officer says the airline is better prepared for a potential recession than it was a decade ago when the global financial crisis hit.

That sent the airline into four consecutive years of losses.