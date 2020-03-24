British Columbia is closing some provincial parks in our area.

It’s yet another measure to help prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading.

Parks across British Columbia are seeing a jump in visitors, and many of them aren’t complying with the provincial health officer’s requirement to stay at least six feet away from others.

To mitigate that, the government is enforcing full closures of certain parks. They include:

Campbell River – Brewster Lake, Campbell Lake, Sitka Spruce Beach, Miller Creek, and Orchard Meadow.

Gold River – Cougar Creek

However, day-use services and facilities remain open at Miracle Beach Provincial Park.

You can find a full list of closures here.

These closures add to previous suspension of services and facilities in provincial parks, including visitor centres, nature houses, washrooms and day-use areas.

All campgrounds are closed until April 30th.

The temporary closure includes Recreation Sites and Trails BC campgrounds where there is an increased likelihood of close contact with frequently touched surfaces, including toilets, kiosks, ticket booths, overnight shelters and day-use shelters.

Day-use shelters, backcountry cabins, warming huts, ticket booths at snowmobile areas and other built facilities will also be closed.

Backcountry trails are staying open, but maintenance services, including grooming, have been suspended.