There are now 970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 86 new ones this afternoon.

The number is a combination of both Saturday and Sunday’s results.

The total on Vancouver Island now stands at 67, up seven from Saturday.

Two more deaths were announced, bringing that total to 19.

Dr. Henry said the next two weeks will determine how much of a strain COVID-19 will put on our hospitals.

“We really are in a critical juncture right now in B.C. I said this before but the next two weeks- we’re in our second incubation period- this is the critical time for us where we’ll see if our hospitals will continue to trickle or if we are going to see dramatic increases,” said Henry.

“It’s very hard to know right now but I do think, as I said last week, things that we are doing are making a difference. We are not through the storm yet, we have yet not reached our peak. We have more people every day who are in hospital and in our intensive care units, so we need to continue to do all we can across government, across our health system and in our community. Every person needs to do their bit.”

So far 48 per cent, or 469 people with COVID-19 have fully recovered, including 70 people who were in intensive care units.