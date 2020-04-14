In its daily update, Canada’s Cabinet Committee said the country has confirmed 26,631 cases of COVID-19 including 823 deaths.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam pointed to the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Marathon this past weekend, stressing that we need to heed Terry’s message nowadays more than ever.

3.5 million Canada Emergency Response benefit applications were posted this past week according to The President of Canada’s Treasury board Jean Yves Duclos.

Over 6 million were received and 5.4 million CERB applications have been processed since March 15th.

And in response to rumors of the World Health Organization’s bias towards China, Canada’s Minister of Health says it’s important to realize WHO is not a standalone organization.

Patty Hadju says multiple sources of intelligence feed into it and when a global pandemic is in question, it cannot be defeated without collaboration with global partners and global bodies.

Hadju also says COVID-19 is an opportunity for Canada to rethink how we treat those who care for us and our vulnerable populations.