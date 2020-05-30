Government of BC logo (Supplied by: Government of British Columbia/Facebook)

British Columbia is kicking off its third annual AccessAbility Week.

To celebrate, it’s giving $500,000 in grants to not-for-profit organizations for local accessibility projects.

The grants, which range from $10,000 to $40,000 depending on a project’s size and scope, will be distributed by Disability Alliance BC (DABC).

“AccessAbility Week is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate diversity and inclusion, and to highlight the importance of accessibility,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “As a government, we’re working to identify and remove barriers that prevent people with disabilities from participating in daily life. This new funding supports that work.”

A call for proposals will be posted on the DABC website sometime this summer and grants will be awarded by the end of the year.

The province says projects can include accessible education and learning, sports and recreation, arts, culture and tourism, community participation, emergency planning and response, and accessible employment.

Last year, 14 organizations received funding for accessibility projects in their communities.