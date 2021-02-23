Temwa and her four children. (Supplied by Habitat For Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) is now accepting homeownership applications for their upcoming project on 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay.

The 12-unit townhome recently received final rezoning approval from The City of Courtenay, and construction is expected to start this spring.

Some of the types of people encouraged to apply for homeownership include those living in poorly made, unhealthy, or inadequate housing; unaffordable rent; or homes inaccessible for their disabilities.

Families are also eligible for Habitat VIN’s affordable homeownership program if they have at least one child under 18, a household income between $34,500 and $62,500, and one employed adult.

Applicants must also have a willingness to partner with Habitat, as the program includes up to 500 hours of volunteer work helping to build their own homes and the homes of others in the program, as well as classes on personal finance and other homeownership topics.

Families who are accepted to become Habitat homeowners purchase their homes through an affordable mortgage with no down payment.

More information and a short eligibility questionnaire can be found on Habitat’s website