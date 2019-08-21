A coroner’s inquiry into the death of 24-year-old James Reginald Butters is underway.

Butters, also known as James Hayward, was killed on July 8th, 2015 in Port Hardy after police responded to a call of a man uttering threats.

Port Hardy RCMP responded to Port Hardy Secondary School where a man was seen verbally threatening security officers.

He was also reported to have a knife.

The Independent Investigation Office report said that witnesses saw Butters move towards officers with the knife in his hand and was shot to the ground.

Other witnesses say Butters then got up and continued toward the police and was shot again.

Paramedics were called to the school and Butters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyn Blenkinsop will be the presiding coroner conducting the hearing and the inquiry will have a five-person jury.

The testimonies began yesterday and are expected to last into next week.