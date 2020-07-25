A teenager who was reported missing in Port Hardy on July 20th has been found.

The Port Hardy RCMP had asked for help in locating 17-year-old Taylor Walkus, who was last seen leaving her foster parent’s home in Port Hardy.

“The Port Hardy RCMP would like to thank the media and members of the public for their help in locating the youth,” the detachment said in a release.