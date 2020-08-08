Jenessa Shacter has been found safe in the Comox Valley. (Supplied by the Comox Valley RCMP)

A teenager who was reported missing near downtown Courtenay on Aug. 6th has been found safe.

Thirteen-year-old Jenessa Shacter was visiting family in the Comox Valley and disappeared after going for a walk in downtown Courtenay.

READ MORE: Comox Valley RCMP asks for help in locating missing 13-year-old girl

“Thank you to everyone who assisted,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.