If you can’t have a campfire safely, don’t have one at all. This message comes from Port Hardy Fire Rescue after crews were notified of a campfire left abandoned.

This past Sunday morning (Oct. 3), local firefighters say they were called to the vicinity of Airport Beach and Thomas Point to find a campfire that smouldered overnight.

Port Hardy Fire say the blaze become ‘well-seated’ into driftwood, growing to approximately 50 square feet by the time crews arrived.

“Thanks to some responsible passerby, this one was called in before extending further, and fire crews quickly doused it and prevented any farther spread,” said a post on Facebook.

Crews are now reminding locals to always fully extinguish a fire when done with it. This includes fires on the beach, and when it’s raining out.

For best practices when having campfires, Port Hardy Fire urges people to look over the ‘Campfire Regulations’ poster from the BC Wildfire Service, found here.

