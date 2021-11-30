BCCDC Local Health Area Map shows 33 cases on the North Island, 22 in Campbell River (Photo: BCCDC)

It was up and now it’s back down again. The latest data shows a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases on North Vancouver Island.

From Nov. 7 to 13, the BCCDC reported a total of 73 active cases for the region. But now, it’s pointing to 33 cases between Nov. 14 and 20.

Meanwhile, farther south, it’s a different story: Campbell River saw a jump in COVID cases. Between Nov. 7 and 13, that region had 9 active cases and now it’s up to 22.

Potential COVID-19 exposures at North Island schools:

More potential COVID-19 exposures at schools within School District 85.

On the North Island, Fort Rupert Elementary and Eagle View Elementary have been added to Island Health’s ‘Potential Exposures in Schools’ list. For both, dates were Nov. 15, 16 and 17.

More details here.