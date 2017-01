Young professionals across Vancouver Island are being celebrated at the “Top 20 Under 40” Awards.

Chairman Roger McKinnon says anyone can nominate a peer or colleague if they’ve progressed up the ranks of their company or organization at a relatively young age.

Nominations will be accepted until February 15th and can be submitted through the website.

The 4th Annual Top 20 Under 40 Awards Gala will be held in Nanaimo in April.