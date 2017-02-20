The Island Coastal Economic Trust has received new funding.

The province is providing an additional $10-million to help support economic diversification and job creation on the Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Chair of the Economic Trust, Phil Kent, says the money gives the organization a measure of certainty.

Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation, Michelle Stilwell, says the organization has proven to be a successful model to support job creation and economic diversification on the island, north of the Malahat and on the Sunshine Coast.

The Trust has committed almost $50-million to more than 160 economic development projects in more than 60 communities since it was established in 2006.