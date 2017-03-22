Politicians are back from Victoria after the end of the spring session of the BC legislature.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons says he’s going to have a bit of a dual-role now because of the provincial election that’s approaching.

“We have a number of issues I’m working on….the election actually starts, I think it’s April 11th…and from then on, it’s campaign mode”, Simons says.

Simons is hoping to see some clean campaigns once the writ is dropped. “…I want people to make a decision based on who’s gonna best represent them in the legislature”, he says.

Simons says he respects anyone who puts their name forward to seek public office to represent constituents. He says he hopes the upcoming campaigns will be based on information, facts, ideas and vision.