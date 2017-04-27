Workers who lost their lives on the job are being honoured on Friday as part of the annual National Day of Mourning.

Occupational Health and Safety Advisor for the City of Courtenay Paige Knapman says it’s also a way for communities to come together and support families who have lost a member in a work-related accident.

“We need to have a really strong focus on prevention – encouraging employees to report serious near-miss events and communicate so that we can investigate what went wrong and implement control measures to prevent or stop an injury before it actually happens,” she says.

In 2016, there were 144 workplace-related fatality claims accepted by WorkSafeBC.