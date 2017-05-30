A Comox Valley youth is helping kids battle cancer.

Brandon Reeder is taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge, a nation-wide fundraising initiative by the SickKids Foundation. Reeder says his goal is to ride 201 kilometres throughout the month of June.

“I’m part of a running club called The Spirit Runners, and my coach said that it would be a good idea for me to get involved. I started cycling to work – I work at the Comox Valley Airport – it’s a good 12 kilometres, there and back. I started with that and hopefully I can do 201 kilometres throughout the month of June.”

Reeder notes his initial goal was to raise $500 as part of the Challenge. He’s already surpassed that and is hoping to build as the month progresses.

You can find out more about the Great Cycle Challenge and donate to Brandon’s cause by visiting the initiative’s website at: greatcyclechallenge.ca.

You can also find out more about the SickKids Foundation at: sickkidsfoundation.com.