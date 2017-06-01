The Federal government has unveiled a $6.85 million Abandoned Boats Program.

It will provide grants over 5 years to communities where abandoned vessels have become a problem.

The program will cover 100% of the cost of looking into what it will take to remove the vessel and then 75% of the actual boat removal and disposal costs.

Provinces, local governments, indigenous communities, private ports or marinas, port authorities, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations can qualify for the grants.

The program includes $1.25 million for education, awareness and research projects.

Vessels that have been abandoned in commercial fishing harbours owned by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans won’t qualify for the funding.