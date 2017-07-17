Tour de Rock members have had the chance to visit kids at Camp Goodtimes.

Part of the money raised by the annual ride down Vancouver Island goes to helping send kids with cancer to the summer camp.

North Island rep and media rider Sandra Boyd says it was great to be able to spend time with the kids and to see how much the camp means to them.

“The kids are just happy – in general it’s a happy place so they truly do get to forget that they’re sick, or they’ve been sick and all of the things that go with cancer,” she says.

Boyd adds that, “it’s giving them a happy place to these kids in what can be a dark time for some of them.” The team will spend the next few months continuing to train and prepare for the two-week ride.

The Tour de Rock begins in Port Alice on September 23rd.