A Vancouver Island man is recovering after being attacked by a juvenile grizzly on the BC Coast.

57-year-old Randal Warnock from Qualicum Beach says he had anchored his boat in Millbrook Cove and took a skiff to a nearby island.

He was on the beach taking photos when the grizzly charged him. The bear mauled his legs, but the man managed to get away by punching the grizzly in the nose. The bear then ran into the forest.

The man got back to his boat and called the Coast Guard. He was taken to hospital in Port Hardy and got stitches on his legs and hands.