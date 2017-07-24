Farmers Markets in BC got off to challenging start this season because of the weather but have bounced back.

Executive Director of the BC Association of Farmers Markets, Heather O’Hara says the season is in full swing now and they’re seeing great results.

“There’s an overall trend of people interested in purchasing and finding local food.

[At] Farmers Markets, not only do you find local food there but you also get to see and talk to the people that grow your food.”

O’Hara says they’re noticing a trend and during the last couple of years, fermented food and craft beer is becoming very popular at the local Farmers’ Markets.