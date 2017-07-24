Tour de Rock riders are busy prepping, training and fundraising in preparation for this year’s event.

This year’s Tour de Rock kicks off September 23rd in Port Alice.

North Island rider, Vista Radio’s Sandra Boyd says the golf tournament took place this weekend and next weekend is a barbecue fundraiser.

“If folks out there want to buy our 50/50 tickets and our raffle tickets, that’s gonna really go a long way in helping us reach our goal, and you never know, you could come out winning a whole lot of money and some great prizes so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Riders recently had a chance to visit Camp Goodtimes – a summer camp for kids who are battling cancer.

Part of the money raised by tour goes to help send a kid to Camp Goodtimes.