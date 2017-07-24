A sea otter pup that was found swimming alone near Port Hardy in late June now has a name.

The pup was spotted by boaters with no adult sea otters nearby.

It was collected and taken to Port Hardy where officials were called. It was then taken to the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

The pup has been putting on weight and the centre put out a public call to name the otter. He’ll be called ‘Hardy’.

Officials are reminding the public that it is illegal to capture stranded or injured marine mammals and the best thing to do is contact the rescue centre first.