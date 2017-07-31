RCMP is reminding people to not touch anything you come across that looks like it might be explosive.

The detachment in Haida Gwaii was put on lock down recently after a resident came across a device on their property and brought it to the detachment in a bucket.

Staff Sergeant Annie Linteau says every once in a while people come across items like this and they should be left where they’re found.

“What we recommend is to definitely not move it, not dig it up, not transport it in a vehicle – just leave it where it is,” says Linteau. “You’re certainly free to take a picture, which sometimes can assist us in determining what the item is, but definitely, please don’t move the item.”

In this case the item was identified by the military as an inert training device.