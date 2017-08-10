Renovations are underway to NIC's new campus at the Thunderbird Mall, scheduled to open in January 2018

North Island College has found a new location for its Mount Waddington Campus.

The college will be moving to the Thunderbird Mall.

Campus Coordinator Caitlin Hartnett says they were looking for a location that would be more central.

“Some of our students, at least some of our community, they don’t necessarily have cars and the hill up to the college can sometimes be a barrier, especially in the really rainy weather,” says Hartnett. “And the move to the mall, we’ll be able to be closer to a lot of our partner such as NIEFS, NVIATS, Sacred Wolf.”

Hartnett says the 6,000 square foot space is undergoing renovations and will have four classrooms and a community gathering space, which is being designed to reflect the Kwakwaka’wakw esthetic. “We’ve had input from our Indigenous faculty and staff on how to make that space a comfortable space for everyone in all of our communities.”

The college will move to its new location in January 2018.