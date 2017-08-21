BC Ferries has been busy this year.

The company says during its first quarter of this fiscal year, vehicle traffic was higher than it’s ever been and passenger traffic is the highest it’s been in two decades, compared to previous first quarters.

Revenue was up 3.1% to $225.9 million.

Ferries says during the first quarter alone, $91-million was invested in new vessels, vessel upgrades and terminal improvements.

During the first quarter the company made a deal to build two new vessels to service Powell River to Texada Island and Port McNeill to Alert Bay and Sointula.

BC Ferries released its quarterly report on Friday.