CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- Carihi Secondary school got a splash of colour last month, and the principal said he’s proud of what it represents.

The steps of the school were painted rainbow colours by the school’s LGBTQ group.

“It represents who we are here, it represents diversity and inclusion,” said Fred Schaub, principal of the school.

“We really value that and we’re really proud of who we are.”

Schaub said the students have been very supportive.

“I haven’t heard anything negative. Actually it was interesting, when they were done painting, there were students here on a Saturday with chalk writing encouraging messages,” said Schaub.

“Everyone needs to have a place. We just need to be kind and acknowledge that place. That’s what this is really all about.”